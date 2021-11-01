https://ria.ru/20211101/bayraktar-1757148437.html

Klimkin harshly laid siege to the Ukrainian authorities

In Ukraine, urged the authorities to stop PR on Bayraktar drones – Russia news today

Former Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin advised the Ukrainian authorities to “stop promoting themselves” on the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones in Donbass. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Former Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin advised the Ukrainian authorities to “stop PR” on the use of Turkish Bayraktar drones in Donbass. “We will never get weapons from many other countries if we PR on this. Weapons should be for victory, not PR. And looking at Bayraktar, I do not understand what is technologically something that we would not have done, “he wrote on his Facebook page. According to him, for every offensive weapon the enemy may have an answer. He also called on the authorities to start the production of military equipment of their own production. “We cannot rely on Soviet weapons, but we cannot constantly buy them from others. Only those who produce their own weapons will survive. If we do not invest in this, we will always to depend on someone, “Klimkin added. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said last week that the military first used the Bayraktar strike drone in Donbass. According to the headquarters, the combat vehicle destroyed the enemy’s cannon with a guided bomb. Turkish Foreign Minister, in turn, noted that the weapons acquired by Kiev from Ankara ceased to be Turkish, and urged Ukraine to stop using the country’s name when mentioning a drone. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the country had purchased shock drones from Turkey to “contain “Russia and the protection of its territory. Later, the press service of the office of the Ukrainian president said that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Turkish company Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of drones near Kiev.

