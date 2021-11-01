In Ussuriisk, a woman left a car with a 12-year-old girl on the railway tracks (VIDEO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In Ussuriisk, a woman left a car with a 12-year-old girl on the railroad tracks. Caring people dragged the vehicle off the rails. Now the woman faces punishment ranging from a fine of 5 thousand rubles to deprivation of a driver’s license for six months.

According to TASS, the Primorye police identified the owner of the car, who left the car with the child inside on the railway tracks in Ussuriysk. An administrative protocol was drawn up against the woman.

“Police officers have identified the owner of the foreign car. The woman explained to the police that she had left the car because of urgent matters that had arisen. In relation to a 44-year-old resident of the village of Borisovka, the State Traffic Inspectorate drew up a protocol on an administrative offense for stopping a car at a railway crossing (part 1 of article 12.10 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation), ”the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Primorsky Territory reported.

It is specified that the materials were sent to the administrative commission for a decision. The woman faces punishment ranging from a fine of 5 thousand rubles to deprivation of a driver’s license for six months. The prosecutor’s office of the Primorsky Territory organized its own check.

The situation occurred at a railway crossing in Ussuriisk. A Nissan Tiida Latio car obstructed the passage of a train on Lev Tolstoy Street. By the time the police arrived, concerned citizens had moved the vehicle to a safe place. As explained in the press service of the Far Eastern Railway, the car stood on the tracks of non-public use of the Ussuriysk industrial railway transport enterprise. It did not cause delays in the movement of passenger or freight trains.