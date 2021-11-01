In which regions have QR codes been introduced for vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

With new records for coronavirus morbidity and mortality, regions are re-imposing restrictions. One of the main ones is QR codes for vaccinated and ill citizens. In which subjects did they decide to introduce them – in the material of RBC

In Russia, against the background of a rapid increase in the incidence rate, the days from October 30 to November 7 were declared non-working. V Moscow they began earlier, from October 28, for the same period in the city there is a short-term lockdown with the closure of catering (establishments can continue to work for takeaway and delivery), beauty salons and fitness centers. Theaters and museums remain open, subject to only half of the occupancy and admission by QR codes. Similar measures were introduced in Moscow suburbs…







Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova suggested considering the issue of extending the practice of QR codes for access to individual objects throughout the country. By November 1, there was one region that did not introduce and did not announce such a decision – this is Sakhalin Region… They noted that they do not plan to introduce a QR code system yet, since the epidemiological situation is relatively stable.

In some regions, where the authorities have decided to introduce QR codes for vaccinated and recovered patients, the requirements will take effect later. For example, in Tomsk region they will enter into force on November 8th. V St. Petersburg From November 1, codes will be required for access to conventions, exhibitions and sports events of more than 40 people, and from November 15 – to swimming pools and fitness centers, cinemas, theaters, museums and wedding ceremonies. During non-working days (from October 30 to November 7) it will not be possible to check into a hotel in St. Petersburg without a QR code. V Bashkiria the use of codes was also introduced in stages: on October 4, they began with museums, cinemas, theaters and public events; from October 18, documents are required to access beauty salons, fitness centers and large catering establishments (from 50 places).