Independent – “illegitimate son of” The Rock “and Vin Diesel” – actor Dwayne Johnson was amazed at the coolness of his Internet double

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacted to a social media photo featuring “up to madness“A person like him, writes The Independent. This man turned out to be a police officer from Alabama.

Last week, Eric Fields, a patrol officer at the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, gained widespread attention after people began celebrating his resemblance to the Jungle Cruise star.

In an interview with one of the local publications, Fields said that he was jokingly called “illegitimate son of “The Rock” and Vin Diesel“.

The 37-year-old man added: “I am calm about it. It’s funny and flattering“.

When Johnson saw his doppelgänger online, he agreed that they were indeed “astonishingly»Look alike.

“Oh shit! Wow. The guy on the left is much cooler“Johnson wrote on Twitter, posting two photos: on the left – Fields, on the right – his own.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW

– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

The actor also added: “Take care, brother, and thank you for your service. One day we will drink Teremana, and I want to hear all your stories in the style of “The Rock”, because I know you have them.“.

As the publication recalls, Teremana is a tequila brand launched by Johnson in 2019.

The actor’s fans were also amazed at the physical resemblance between the two.

“Never seen a more similar celebrity doppelganger“, – wrote one of the users in the comments to Johnson’s post.