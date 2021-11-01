ING bets on dollar ahead of historic Fed meeting

Schedule dollar index at intervals of 60 minutes

The dollar is rising and is expected to gain support ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, which is likely to announce the start of a cut in asset purchases, ING said.

The dollar rose significantly on Friday, driven in part by month-end flows, but the move also coincided with news of record quarterly gains in the labor cost index, which “no doubt unnerves some of the main FOMC members,” the bank said in a statement.

“This will add to the argument in favor of the Fed’s strong announcement of a cut in its quantitative easing program on Wednesday.”

The DXY dollar index has support near 94.00 and could reach major resistance at 94.55 / 94.70 on Wednesday night, ING said. The DXY last rose 0.1% to 94.1970, hitting a two and a half week high at 94.3090.

Data released on Friday showed that the Fed’s view that inflation is temporary and should decline over time is still controversial as the personal consumption price index rose last month.

According to the data, Fed Fed fund rate futures, which track short-term interest rate expectations, have a 90% chance of a quarter-point rate hike by June 2022, with another rate hike by December.

