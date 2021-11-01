https://ria.ru/20211101/turisty-1757276901.html

Investigative Committee opened a case after the poisoning of Russians in a hotel in Hurghada

The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for Tatarstan has opened a criminal case over the poisoning of Russian tourists in Hurghada. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

KAZAN, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for Tatarstan opened a criminal case over the poisoning of Russian tourists in Hurghada. The department explained that among the dozens of victims there are several residents of Zelenodolsk. The case was opened under the article “Performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.” Investigative actions and interviews of relatives of poisoned tourists began. Tatarstan resident Azat Sabirov said on Saturday. To date, all hospitalized Russians have already been discharged. The investigation is being conducted by the Egyptian Prosecutor General’s Office. According to the department, a total of 47 people were poisoned – 29 Russians, 14 tourists from Estonia and four Czechs. Experts took samples of food and drinks from the hotel kitchen and from refrigerators for analysis. According to the director of the hospital, the possible cause of the poisoning was vegetables that were poorly washed. or fish. As Assistant Minister of Tourism of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Asy told RIA Novosti, the AMC Royal hotel was closed indefinitely until it meets all the criteria.

