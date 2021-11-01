Iranian oil is unlikely to return to global markets this year

Oil price chart Brent at intervals of 1 day

Nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers could take months to materialize. With only two months left until the end of the calendar year, consensus among analysts is growing in the direction that a deal before the end of 2021 is unlikely.

The US administration rejects Iran’s demands, and the latter does not seem to back down from them. Success may also hinge on US-China relations, as Iran did in developing its relationship with China as an economic backup to sanctions.

But this is not only geopolitics. Supply chain constraints mean these barrels of oil will take time to cross the sea, given bottlenecks around the world.

The return of Iranian oil is more likely next year. According to analysts, production in Iran is estimated at about 3.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2022, which is ~ 700 thousand barrels per day higher than current levels.

When the country eventually returns to the supply market, that will go a long way.

But, of course, there is no shortage of oil demand right now, especially as a replacement for gas during the energy crisis. Inventory problem. Crude oil stocks in the United States and China are small at a time when they would otherwise have been replenished, and the OPEC + cartel is still on track for limited production.