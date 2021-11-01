Is Russia really pulling troops back to the border with Ukraine and are there many military

Russia is again moving equipment and military to the border with Ukraine, and this happens after the completion of the joint military exercises “West-2021” with Belarus. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing unnamed interlocutors among American and European officials concerned about the concentration of troops.

The publication also draws attention to videos that have appeared on social networks showing Russian military echelons and convoys carrying a large amount of military equipment, including tanks and missiles.

Is it really possible to record such movements, how unusual they are and whether they can be considered a threat, Kirill Mikhailov, an expert of the Conflict Intelligence Team investigative community, told Present Time.

– Is CIT now registering some kind of pulling together of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border?

– Yes, we see certain movements in this direction. It cannot be said that they are as ambitious and purposeful as they were this spring. However, there really is some rather unpleasant evidence in the Rostov region, in the south of the Voronezh region, there is information that the equipment is moving in the direction of Kursk. Moreover, the movement of the same 41st combined-arms army to the Yelnya area of ​​the Smolensk region can hardly be considered part of such preparations, especially since it is far enough away and this movement has been recorded since September.

But at the same time, we saw a rather disturbing video, for example, of Russian equipment already in the regions of the Rostov region, which directly borders Ukraine. Although it must be remembered that in recent years some Russian units have become permanently based there. We are trying to form a general picture for ourselves: what is happening, what is the scale of this and what is the general disposition of these new Russian forces at the Ukrainian border.

– As far as I understand, you record the movement of troops, including from videos in social networks that people publish, how many of these videos can we talk about now? how many people publish such records?

– Now we have, I think, about 10-20 videos that cause us concern. We continue to record them. Of course, this is not the scale and purposefulness that was observed in the spring of this year, when trains were flowing from Siberia, from Pskov. But it is worth remembering, of course, that the main equipment of the 41st Army did not return to their places of permanent deployment. And although it was said that she allegedly remained in the European part of Russia to participate in the Zapad-2021 exercises, satellite images, including radar, indicate that this technique did not take part in any exercises. She was at the test site south of Voronezh during all this time. Now she is leaving him. There is evidence that this is happening in the direction of Yelnya, but we cannot yet confidently say that this technique is not moving somewhere, on the contrary, to the south or west – to the area of ​​the Ukrainian border.

But not all the videos you see are evidence of this rebasing. This is a rather sensational video, for example, of the Buk air defense missile system – they are returning from exercises to their places of permanent deployment in the depths of the European part of Russia.

– Is it possible now, from the videos that you watched, still say that near the border Ukraine Russia is deploying a new test site? And does not transfer, for example, equipment for another something?

– No, you can’t talk about it with confidence. If we are inclined to explain this movement to Yelnya by the strengthening of some units that are already based there – the 144th brigade is there, and so on – then here is what we see in the area of ​​the same Rostov region, in the south of Voronezh, – this is already [может говорить о чем-то серьезном]… Although this can also be explained by the strengthening of some local units and the supply of new equipment. We cannot clearly indicate that these are some planned things, that this is not related to pressure on Ukraine. Therefore, we continue monitoring, and in the coming weeks the picture will be much clearer.

– Can you judge the number of soldiers who are being transferred to the border? Secretary The National Security Council of Ukraine spoke about the figure of 80-90 thousand soldiers. How are you do you assess this figure quoted by the Ukrainian side?

– As you understand, these videos still give more qualitative assessment, not quantitative. Impossible to film, impossible to lay out everything. But if we talk about estimates, then taking into account those troops that are already permanently deployed there, and those that are there either temporarily or will be there on a permanent basis, yes, these figures of the Ukrainian NSDC cause, if not trust, then allow with them agree that somewhere about such numbers and we are talking.

– Can we say that it is offensive weapons that are being transferred, and not some defensive one?

– If you look at the areas of activity, this is the Voronezh region, even the Smolensk region – all this is located to the northeast of the Ukrainian border, all this borders on the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, in contrast to the Rostov region, where there is also movement, and there it is across the border from the so-called republics. But in any case, the fact that we see movement in the Voronezh region and so on cannot be explained, as it was last time, in the spring, by some kind of defensive preparations, because it is very difficult to imagine that the Ukrainians will conduct an offensive through directly to the Russian border. If we imagine that Ukraine will launch some kind of offensive, then it will be in the occupied territory of Donbass anyway.

– What is happening in Crimea? How many Russian troops can there be now? Is it clear that equipment is being transferred, including to the annexed peninsula?

– In fact, there are quite contradictory signals occurring there. On the one hand, we saw how the echelon of one of the 58th Army units returned to its base in the Caucasus. On the other hand, we saw the transfer of tanks in the direction of the Crimea. And these tanks, which is characteristic, are equipped with the so-called semi-made umbrellas above the tower, which, as the researchers suggest, are necessary to protect against the American Javelin anti-tank missile systems, which were supplied to Ukraine and which, as a rule, strike from above. And these umbrellas have been installed on Russian tanks in recent months, and the fact that they are moving towards Crimea, of course, also raises certain concerns.