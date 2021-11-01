Israeli fighters attacked air defense facilities of the SAR

Near the Golan Heights, four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighter jets launched an airstrike with eight Delilah guided missiles at SAR air defense targets 20 kilometers west and 12 kilometers northwest of Damascus. This was announced by Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Two missiles were destroyed thanks to the Syrian air defense on duty using the Buk-M2E anti-aircraft missile system. As a result of the airstrike, two SAR soldiers were injured and minor damage to infrastructure was caused.

In the Idlib de-escalation zone, over the past day, terrorists of the Jabhat al-Nusra * group have carried out nine attacks. In Aleppo, four attacks were recorded, in Idlib – three attacks, in Latakia – one shelling, in Hama – one shelling.

Compliance with the provisions of the Russian-Turkish Memorandum of Understanding continues. In northern Syria, in the cities of Ain Issa and Tel Rifat, Russian military personnel continue to conduct peacekeeping activities. Thanks to the Russian military presence in the settlements, humanitarian actions are carried out on a regular basis, as well as the safety of the movement of civilian convoys is ensured. In Tel Rifat, one of the main measures to stabilize the situation is joint patrols conducted by Russian military personnel with their Syrian or Turkish counterparts.

Units of the Russian military police conducted patrols in the Aleppo province along the routes Ajami – Bozgekli and back, Ajayim – Karakozak and back, Garib – Aituvayran – Faukani and back; in the province of Haseke on the routes Ain Isa – Tell Tamr and back, Kamishliya – Ain Divar and back.

* “Jabhat An-Nusra” is a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation.