Italian Prime Minister told on what issue the position of Russia has changed

Italian Prime Minister told on what issue Russia's position has changed – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Italian Prime Minister told on what issue the position of Russia has changed

For the first time in the final document of the G20 it is said about mechanisms for regulating coal prices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in this matter … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-10-31T21: 30

2021-10-31T21: 30

2021-11-01T08: 28

in the world

g20 summit

China

mario draghi

Russia

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. For the first time in the final document of the G20 it is said about mechanisms for regulating coal prices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in this matter Russia and China have moved from their positions, said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “The driving factor in the negotiations was that each Progress against previous language and results from rich countries that produce more greenhouse gases will be accompanied by promises of support. This is the point at which Russia and China moved from their positions, “he said at a press conference following the summit. Draghi said he expected China to be tougher in the climate negotiations a few days ago, but in the end there was a “desire to use a more forward-looking language.” “Russia and China have acknowledged the scientific rationale for curbing warming by 1.5 degrees. commitment that requires very significant sacrifices, “- said Draghi. According to the head of the Italian government However, the current differences in the approach to reduction are often due to practical reasons. For example, “China produces 50 percent of the world’s steel, and many of these factories use coal, so these factories need to be refurbished, which means adapting this giant steel production,” Draghi explained. In his opinion, “this explains the difficulty of immediately achieving more ambitious goals.”

China

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

worldwide, g20 summit, china, mario draghi, russia