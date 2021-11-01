Jaguar and sunglasses. Elizabeth II spotted driving near the castle

Hour ago

Photo author, REX / Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II drove out of Windsor Castle in a green Jaguar. In recent days, increased attention has been riveted to the well-being of the monarch in Britain, since a week and a half ago, the 95-year-old queen spent a night in the hospital, after which doctors recommended her to rest.

Elizabeth II got behind the wheel in dark glasses and a headscarf – she often dresses like that when she leaves the palace on business. There is a version that she took her corgi out for a walk, as she did more than once before.

Last Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that doctors had advised the Queen to do only light things, preferably at home, recommending only virtual audiences.

Photo author, REX / Shutterstock Photo caption, In this Jaguar, the queen loves to take her corgi out for a walk.

For this reason, Elizabeth II, in violation of tradition, will not make it to the annual Memorial Day Festival, which opens on November 13 at London’s Albert Hall. However, the next day she intends to take part in an official commemoration ceremony in London.

Also, the Queen will not attend the major climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, instead she recorded a video message to its participants.

Photo author, Max Mumby / Indigo Photo caption, The Queen often travels without a chauffeur. She was often seen driving a Range Rover in the summer.

In recent weeks, Elizabeth II has attended a number of events, including the opening of the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle in October.

The next day, a representative of the castle announced that the queen was not feeling well and reluctantly followed the advice of doctors to rest for several days. Because of this, her visit to Northern Ireland was canceled.

Later, it was announced in the courtyard that the queen spent the night in the hospital.