Jen Psaki contracted coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki became infected with SARS-CoV-2 following family members. It is reported by TASS citing a statement released by the Biden administration.

According to the American journalist Ksenia Pavlovich, Psaki does not accompany US President Joe Biden on a trip to Europe, because her family was diagnosed with a coronavirus.

Since then, I have been in quarantine and passed negative tests (by PCR) for covid on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, today (Sunday – editor’s note) my test for covid turned out to be positive, ”said the press secretary.

Before that Psaki named the statistics on the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States are shocking and terrifying. According to her, the number of Americans who died from the consequences of the coronavirus approached 700 thousand people.