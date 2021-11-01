Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – the couple celebrated Halloween together – details – world showbiz news

One of the most talked about Hollywood couples tries to spend as much time together as possible.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck try to spend time together despite a busy schedule / Photo: Getty Images

After several joint exits, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ceased to come to the attention of the paparazzi. But to the fans of the couple don’t worry… Jennifer Lopez is currently filming a new film for Netflix in Vancouver and has time to give a concert, while Ben Affleck is busy filming in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, despite the busy Halloween schedule, the couple celebrated together. Jennifer Lopez flew to Los Angeles.

They make their own schedule to make sure they can see each other every few days. Everything is good between them, and they stay in touch. They are busy with their projects, but also find time to be together, – said the source.

Ben Affleck admitted that he is now very happy / Photo: Getty Images

According to insiders, Affleck and Lopez’s children were with them.

About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance

The first rumors about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck appeared this spring, when the “exes” were often seen together on walks, and after Ben and J.Lo spent time together on vacation. The couple confirmed their relationship on Jennifer Lopez’s birthday.

Jennifer Lopez showed a kiss with Ben Affleck / Photo: instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez canceled the wedding this year. She broke up with her lover, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom she decided to remain friends.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of the film in the early 2000s, started dating in July 2002, and got engaged in November. In September 2003, the couple broke up a few days before the wedding. Former manager of the singer Rob Shooter, who worked with her from 2003 to 2005, The reason for the breakup of the couple was called Ben Affleck’s alcohol addiction.

