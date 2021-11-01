Jim Carrey’s possible role in the MCU revealed

Rumors about certain artists who in the future may become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear on the network almost constantly. And this time, a new report mentions one of the most famous and beloved actors.

A Reddit user posted on the Marvel Studios Spoilers section of the Marvel Studios website that legendary actor Jim Carrey has been cast as the villain known as MODOC for several upcoming MCU projects. It is mentioned that the character will debut in the series “She-Hulk“And then he will appear in the movie”Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania“.

It is worth noting early information that MODOK allegedly appeared in an early draft of the trickvel “Ant man”, Although this information remained unverified and unconfirmed. Be that as it may, all of the above information should also be taken with a grain of salt, since these are only rumors, and they have not been confirmed by officials.

TV series “She-Hulk“Will be released in 2022, while the release”Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania»Is scheduled for 28 July 2023.