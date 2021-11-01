“JLO gave a head start”: Jennifer Lopez chose a special outfit for her performance

It’s no secret that cult images from past decades are returning to fashion lately. In the 2000s era, J. Lo was a real star and role model for many girls. Then she met in Ben Affleck, showed off strong abs and chose glamorous looks. It is surprising that over the years the philosophy of the beauty’s life has not changed at all.

Jennifer Lopez during the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio

Jennifer Lopez in Cleveland, Ohio, 2021

During her last performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lopez sang her 2002 hit All I Have. Rapper LL Cool J was next to her, and her outfit deserved special attention. Jennifer appeared in a dazzling bra with rhinestones, which did not hide the beautiful forms of the singer. Law emphasized her narrow waist with a belt with gold initials and a blue cloak on top. Where without cargo pants, a choker with stones, high ponytails and massive rings. Fans experienced a pleasant sense of nostalgia, and after Jay changed the air top for a black elegant jacket.

In her Instagram, the star shared footage from the event, where she came to support the aspiring musician. Not everyone is awarded such an honor, because this fall the singer is very busy working on interesting projects.

Already in 2022, the actress will present the thriller “Mother»From Netflix, where the beauty acted as a co-producer. She tries to spend her free hours with Affleck, although the laureate of the “Oscar»Is also involved in filmmaking. According to the insider, the lovers have learned to agree on a schedule and find time for a joint vacation.

Photo source: Gettyimages



