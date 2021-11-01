Johnny Depp: “One word and you will be destroyed. It happened to me “

Johnny Depp

For several years now, Johnny Depp has been considered a disgraced actor in Hollywood. He was kicked out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and in the press every now and then accused of aggressive and inappropriate behavior. At the San Sebastian festival, the artist made a statement about everything that was happening. According to Johnny, he was unfairly humiliated.

“I can say that none of you are safe. One word and you will be destroyed. This has happened not only to me, it has happened to many other people. When there is injustice against you or against someone you love, always go to the end. Don’t give up, because it’s important, ”the actor emphasized.

The passion for Amber cost the actor too much

Recall that the ex-wife of the artist Amber Heard accuses him of domestic violence and abuse of illegal substances. According to the Aquaman star, under the influence of psychotropic substances, Johnny became inadequate and beat her. But Depp strongly disagrees with such statements.

“The last thing I want to offend is someone. I didn’t do anything, I just acted in films ”, – said the artist.

Now the litigation between Amber and Johnny continues. The actor is trying to prove through the court that he never beat his ex-lover. Thus, he wants to whitewash his reputation, but so far experts cannot make an unambiguous decision on the issue.

But the fans have long chosen their side. Almost all moviegoers in this conflict support Johnny. In their opinion, all these proceedings were necessary for Amber’s PR.

Photo: Legion-Media