Johnson compared the fight against climate change with Bond’s attempts to save the world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the efforts of world leaders to combat climate change with the attempts of the movie hero James Bond to stop the doomsday machine. The threat, he says, is real

Boris Johnson

(Photo: Yves Herman / Getty Image)



The character of films about the British agent 007 named James Bond is often faced with a situation when he needs to save the world and cut the necessary wire, while the red digital clock of the “doomsday device” is approaching zero, and world leaders who are trying to lead the fight against climate change, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the opening of the COP 26 climate summit.

“We, my colleagues, world leaders, are today in about the same position as James Bond. The tragedy is that this is not a film, but the doomsday device is real, ”he said, speaking in Glasgow on November 1. According to him, mankind has been slow in the fight against climate change for a long time, but there are technologies that can deactivate this “doomsday device”. “We have technology, we can find funding, and the question that is now before us is whether we have a desire,” added the British prime minister.

According to him, if humanity does not begin to take seriously the issues of combating climate change today, then tomorrow it will be too late for children. “We must move from talk, debate and discussion to concerted real action on coal, machinery, money and finance. What is needed is not new hopes, goals, despite their value, but clear commitments and concrete timetables to bring about change. We have to come down from the skies regarding climate change, ”Johnson said.

Putin’s advisor warned of risk of failure of Glasgow summit



UN Secretary General António Guterres said in his speech that he expects from all countries “immediate and concrete action” in all areas of the fight against climate change. At the same time, 80% of the responsibility for harmful emissions into the atmosphere, according to him, lies with the G20 member countries. Also, the UN Secretary General called on developed and emerging economies to create coalitions for decarbonization and phase-out of coal.