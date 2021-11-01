“Joker” attacked train passengers with a knife, acid and fuel

In the Tokyo subway on Monday, a very impressionable film fan, after watching Hollywood thrillers, decided to repeat the fate of the cruel comedian – Joker. Armed with a knife, fuel and acid, he staged a massacre in the train carriage, and then struck a match. One person died, several more were injured.

This Tokyo suburban train has become a living hell on wheels for passengers. The footage, in which people in panic run through the composition, spread throughout the Japanese media. Passengers are trying to escape from … Joker. It was in the costume of this supervillain from American comics that 24-year-old Keta Hattori appeared in the car at rush hour. The young man armed himself with a knife, took with him hydrochloric acid and flammable liquid. 17 people fell under the knife of the self-styled Joker. One elderly man was fatally injured. He died in the hospital. But Hattori, apparently, was not going to stop there. In one of the carriages he started a fire, in the other he spilled acid.

Despite the fire alarm, the doors of the train did not open immediately when they stopped. Therefore, people began to crawl out through the windows. Having accomplished his terrible deed, the criminal was in no hurry to hide, he remained in the carriage to wait for the police. Imposingly, he crossed his legs and smoked a cigarette serenely, sitting on the seat. Those familiar with the comics about Batman and his eternal opponents had no doubts: a copycat appeared on the train that followed from Tokyo. Hattori was wearing a green shirt, a blue suit, and a purple coat. This style is a kind of calling card of the cunning assassin and psychopath Joker. After the arrest, the attacker himself confirmed the guesses. In the police, he said that he was inspired by a scene from the movie “Joker”, where the main character attacks on a train.

Judging by the direction of the running passengers, they were rushing to the beginning of the train. One of the women who were in the carriage at the time of the emergency recalled that the self-styled Joker wielded a knife, showing no emotion, just mechanically. But to the police, Hattori said that he regretted that he had not been able to kill anyone. Then he did not yet know that he had inflicted wounds incompatible with life to one of his victims.

The self-styled Joker’s revelations, meanwhile, continued to shock the public. It turns out that he not only wanted to kill, but he himself was looking for death. And now, having come out of trouble alive, he hopes for the death penalty. Hattori had never been in the field of law enforcement before. He led an ordinary quiet life. They say he was fond of computers and films. Among them were pictures of supervillains. The overarching task that the authors of such works set themselves is often the same: to evoke disgust for the dark side. But, quite often, everything happens the other way around.

“A modern young man from childhood observes scenes of violence, which become the norm for him. If a person lacks attention from an important environment for him, then in an evil hero he finds similarities with himself. As a result, in order to stand out and attract attention, he kind of relinquishes responsibility, replacing his weak self with the image of a strong antihero, “explained Elena Solnechnaya, a psychologist.

The railway, at the station of which the self-styled Joker made his attack, was paralyzed for several hours. The trains started again when the experts finished the work. And the young man has already been interrogated several times by investigators who are trying to understand the motives of the monstrous act. It is possible that filmmakers will begin to speculate too. They now have a real, not a fictional, supervillain.