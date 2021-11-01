Jolie and forest fires in Sheridan’s film “Those who wish me death” :: Impressions :: RBC Style

Star of “Maleficent”, actress and director Angelina Jolie starred in a thriller from the author of the film “The Killer” and the TV series “Yellowstone”

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, renowned master of action thrillers, Those Who Wish Me Death tells the story of a forest fire worker who encounters an injured 12-year-old in the forests of Montana whose life is in danger.

The film contains an ensemble of outstanding actors. In addition to Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Great), Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders), Thaler Perry (Gone Girl, Power “) And John Bernthal (” Windy River “).

Oscar nominee for the screenplay of the western “At Any Cost” Taylor Sheridan, whose portfolio includes four directories, this time filmed the novel of the same name by writer Michael Corita. The creative team of the project includes Ben Richardson, director of photography for the thriller “Windy River”, as well as editor of the series “Yellowstone” Chad Galster and composer Brian Tyler.

The film “Those Who Wish Me Death” will be released on May 13.