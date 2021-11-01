Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up in a coronavirus vaccine costume for Halloween

Ekaterina KOVALENKO November 1 19:14

Photo: instagram.com/katyperry.

American singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wore pandemic costumes this Halloween. The pop star appeared in a suit of the COVID-19 vaccine, and her boyfriend dressed up in a doctor’s suit.

Perry, 37, complemented her suit with a surgical mask and bright blue sneakers. Bloom, 44, also wore a mask, wearing a lab coat, blue suit and white Crocs sneakers. Bloom’s image was complemented by a stethoscope and an ID badge.

– I vaccinated the girl and I liked it, – signed Bloom’s photo on his Instagram.

Perry also shared photos in suits on Instagram.

– Be careful, guys, – the artist signed the pictures.

This isn’t the first time Katy Perry has donned a pandemic-themed costume. In 2020, the artist dressed up in a hand sanitizer suit. In this form, the artist performed at the American Idol show. At that time, Perry was pregnant.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019. They have a one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.






