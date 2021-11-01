Kiev demanded an explanation from Georgia because of the refusal to enter Ukrainians

https://ria.ru/20211101/kiev-1757283508.html

KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said that during a meeting with Georgian Ambassador to Kiev Georgy Zakarashvili, she expressed concern about the denial of entry to the country for Ukrainians, and is awaiting an explanation from the Georgian authorities. Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon was not allowed to enter Georgia on October 27, where he flew in to interview former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili. Together with him, the executive director of the “Office of Simple Solutions and Results” organization, created in Ukraine on the initiative of Saakashvili, Maria Barabash, was not allowed into the country. Saakashvili’s lawyer Yevgeniy Hrushovets was also unable to enter Georgia on October 26. “On my initiative, I received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Georgia to Ukraine Georgy Zakarashvili. the long passage of the border control procedure when entering Georgia and forcibly returning to the territory of Ukraine, “Denisova wrote in her Telegram channel on Monday. According to her, Kiev is awaiting appropriate explanations from the Georgian authorities. The ambassador promised to inform the Georgian leadership about the issues of the Ombudsman. Denisova also said that she had discussed with the ambassador Saakashvili’s condition and called on the Georgian authorities to provide him with the necessary medical assistance.

