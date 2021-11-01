https://ria.ru/20211101/tomos-1756899105.html

"Kiev in despair". The authors of the tomos fell into their own trap

"Kiev in despair". The authors of the tomos fell into their own trap

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti, Oleg Nalisnik. Ukrainian schismatics found themselves in a difficult situation – the founding father of the non-canonical “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” (OCU) Filaret Denisenko finally fell out with the Greek allies and thus questioned the entire autocephalous project. About what happened among the self-ordained saints and how it will turn out – in the material of RIA Novosti. Here and there But how well it began: at the end of 2018, Filaret Denisenko was experiencing a triumph. His “Kiev Patriarchate” united with other schismatic structures in the “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” and received a tomos – a letter of autocephaly – from Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople. Then the self-sacred attributed the victory to himself, hoping to become the sole leader of the newly created organization. It did not work: his pupil Epiphany Dumenko gradually removed the veteran of the Ukrainian schism from real power. In May 2019, Filaret loudly slammed the door. He announced that he was leaving the OCU and “would fight for a real tomos” in the new office, but with the old label – “Kiev Patriarchate”. The Dumenkovites did not pay attention to this. They hoped that “the old man will come to his senses.” A comical situation has developed: formally Denisenko is listed in the leadership of the OCU, but in fact he has his own “church”. But very small: a dozen “bishops” and a couple of hundred “priests.” In Ukraine, no one took him seriously. Raskolnik was even no longer invited to events with the participation of other religious leaders. Media activity also weakened – rarely did any of the journalists come to the eager for an interview with the self-sacred at the residence on Pushkinskaya in the center of Kiev, and from the street nearby – Bankova, where the president’s office is – rarely dropped in to him. Although the head of state congratulated the mother political and religious figure on the holidays, he never allowed to officially register the Kyiv Patriarchate. That is, the organization is headed by Filaret only in words. Church incident That is why Denisenko’s recent decision to annex several dozen Greek parishes – the so-called Old Calendarists – sounded so loud. These are communities that in the 1920s did not want to accept the New Julian calendar (which coincides with the Gregorian one), contrary to the decision of the Greek Orthodox Church (EOC). They position themselves as “keepers of the true tradition”, although in fact they were declared schismatics a hundred years ago. Now adherents of the old chronology system have about 70 communities and ten monasteries, one of which is located on Mount Athos. They have repeatedly tried to reconcile with the traditionalists. They offered to repent of the sin of schism. But they did not want to talk to the EOC. Only the EOC has the right to resolve this issue. After all, almost all of Greece is its canonical territory. The term is very important for Orthodox Christianity, which is a conglomerate of fifteen local churches. Each has its own jurisdiction that cannot be violated by its brethren. For example, the Russian has a canonical territory – the countries of the former USSR, Japan, Mongolia and China. Constantinople has Turkey, the Greek diasporas in Europe and the United States. In 2018, Constantinople violated the unshakable centuries-old principle of non-interference: without agreement with Moscow, it issued a tomos to the OCU. What caused a split in the 300 million Orthodox community: some local churches recognized the righteousness of the Russian Orthodox Church, while others, including Hellas, became allies of the Kiev brainchild of Patriarch Bartholomew. They are in contact with Kiev through the mediation of Constantinople. Largely because of Filaret, who is considered a “toxic” figure in the Orthodox world. It was he who caused the church schism in Ukraine back in the 1990s, when, despite his oaths of loyalty, he left the Russian Orthodox Church with a scandal. Now another conflict is emerging: between church Athens and Kiev. The embarrassment is that Denisenko recognized the “Old Calendarists” as a member of the leadership of the OCU. In Kiev, apparently, they realized the seriousness of the problem: for several days Epiphany Dumenko and his representatives have been silent. After all, it turns out that the structure headed by him invaded the territory of the allies. This contradicts the tomos of autocephaly. It says in plain text: “the independent church” has no right to create communities outside of Ukraine. The author of the letter of autocephaly, Patriarch Bartholomew, also refrains from commenting. It’s unpleasant: for a long time he persuaded the EOC to recognize the Ukrainian schismatics, he referred to the canons. And they grossly violated them. “The canons do not mean anything.” How to solve the problem is not clear. It is obvious that Filaret has completely retired from the OCU, says political scientist Arkady Mahler. “Old Calendarists” hate Constantinople and its allies, – he notes. “Denisenko, apparently, was so desperate to gain at least some power that he went for broke.” As a result, the interests of several structures not recognized by world Orthodoxy clashed. “But I think Patriarch Bartholomew will not interfere in the situation. For him, Denisenko is of no value, Mahler believes. – And the incident means nothing to him. Including from the point of view of the canons – his invasion of Ukraine showed that the ancient church rules are worthless. “In general, the Ukrainian autocephalous project did not lead to anything good. Instead of uniting people, as the initiators declared, it generated a large-scale wave of schisms Including inside the “new church”.

