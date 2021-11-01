Kiev refused peaceful decisions on Donbass

Kiev went to a major provocation in the Donbass. Its consequences are still difficult to assess, but it is quite clear that Ukraine is in fact rejecting both the Minsk agreements in particular, and peaceful decisions on the Donbass in general. America encourages this. Europe is scared.

Here is the official message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Tuesday: “Today, October 26, 2021, by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Bayraktar reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex was first used in hostilities in the area of ​​the joint forces operation.” Thus, the artillery installation of the DPR People’s Militia was allegedly destroyed by an air strike.

Bayraktar is quite a heavy Turkish drone. The staged photo shows a development team – more than three dozen people fit behind the wing. This drone is capable of hovering for 24 hours and carrying 4 guided anti-tank missiles. The ceiling of Bayraktar is just over 8 kilometers. A serious weapon, the use of which involves the closure of the airspace over a war zone. After all, air defense systems can accidentally re-target the next passenger airliner.

Sadly, Ukraine again did not close its airspace in the course of hostilities, thus taking civil aircraft in its skies as hostages. Like, do not shoot down our Bayraktar, because there is a risk of getting into the wrong place. Disgusting.

As for the very use of Bayraktar drones, this is strictly prohibited by the complex of the Minsk agreements. Germany and France have already been critical of the episode. The Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group was unable to officially confirm what happened. There was even some confusion as to whether the blow was struck or not. However, today’s Ukraine loves instability in such matters.

One way or another, but in any case, a provocation is arranged. If there was a blow, it means that Ukraine is moving to another stage of escalation in Donbass, offering to simply measure its strength. If there was no strike, it means that Ukraine is constructing an information provocation by hand, counting on intimidation and finding out the reaction, including the international one.

In parallel, the Ukrainian military captures the village of Staromaryevka on the demarcation line in Donbass. There are 37 Russian citizens in the village, most of whom took part in voting in the elections to the State Duma. They are now in a frankly difficult position. It is not possible to recapture the village by military means, because in the battle civilians can suffer, with whom the Armed Forces of Ukraine cover themselves like a shield.

Against this background, the meeting of the Contact Group on Donbass ended in nothing. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the situation as follows: “It seems that Kiev is deliberately entering negotiations in the Contact Group into a dead end in order to simply untie its hands for the return of Donbass by military means. and ammunition and their deployment of military training missions on the territory of the country. Numerous joint exercises with NATO countries go to the same treasury. “

Remembering Anton Pavlovich Chekhov, Maria Zakharova quoted the classic: “If in the first act of the play there is a gun hanging on the wall, then in the last act it must certainly fire.” Well, in fact, if you stuff Ukraine with weapons, you need a plan. What is he like?

“We call on the Western capitals, which are pumping up Ukraine with weapons – this is, first of all, Washington, as well as Berlin and Paris – as participants in the” Normandy format “to stop encouraging the militarization of the country and use their influence to return Kiev to the path of achieving a lasting peace in Donbass with political and diplomatic means “.

Less than a day after this call, the Pentagon, as if in defiance, called on NATO allies to just lift restrictions on the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine. This was done through the mouth of US Deputy Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, who, in fact, continued the line of her boss, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, who, during a recent trip to Kiev, seems to have blessed Zelensky on an adventure. Generally unpleasant dynamics.