Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West

The couple got married in 2014, the marriage was the first for West and the third for the Kardashians. The disagreements in the couple’s relationship began in July last year amid West’s decision to run for president, the media wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

(Photo: Danny Moloshok / Reuters)



TV star and model Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, Reuters reports, citing representatives of the Los Angeles Supreme Court.

The TMZ portal, citing sources, writes that the couple agreed on joint custody of the children. According to the newspaper, none of the couple intends to challenge the clauses of the marriage contract. The couple have made “significant progress” towards an agreement to settle property disputes, TMZ points out.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children. In January, the American tabloid Page Six wrote about the decision of Kardashian and West to divorce. According to the publication, Kardashian hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who previously represented other American stars in divorce proceedings, including Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp.







According to the tabloid, difficulties in the couple’s relationship began in July 2020, when Kanye West announced his decision to run for president of the United States. At the same time, TMZ, citing sources close to West’s family, reported that the performer was going through a cycle of bipolar disorder, in which depression alternates with mania (the rapper himself in 2018 confirmed that he had a mental illness).