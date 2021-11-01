Kim Kardashian will receive a luxurious mansion after her divorce from Kanye West. It costs $ 60 million

According to court documents, Kim will receive a house for $ 60 million. She and her children have lived there since the TV star filed for divorce.

TMZ reporters reported that the former spouses’ negotiations over the division of property after the divorce proceedings were friendly. At the same time, the Kardashians had to pay West in cash to reconcile the relationship between them.

And what in Russia

Another high-profile divorce happened in August 2021, but already in Russia. The end of the relationship was announced by blogger Anastasia Ivleeva and rapper Aljay (Alexey Uzenyuk). After that, the division of property began. The telegram channel Mash found out that the instadiva, in fact, left nothing to the musician.

For almost two years of family life, the star spouses acquired multimillion-dollar property. After parting, they had to share a car park, a country house in the Moscow region, an apartment in an elite residential complex in Moscow and other assets

As a result, it became known that Anastasia got a house in the cottage village of Stary Svet in the Istra district of the Moscow region. This is a plot of land of 4 hectares, on which stands a luxury house of 364 sq. m. In addition, there is a garage for five cars. The entire property is estimated at 150 million rubles. According to the latest data, there are three elite foreign cars in the garage: Lamborghini Aventador, Chevrolet Camaro and Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen.

Against the background of his ex-wife, rapper Aljay seemed to be left with nothing. Even half of the posh house where the Cadillac video was filmed, which used to belong to the rapper, is now completely gone by Ivleeva. But he got a Hummer H2 and a BMW i8, but the guy has practically nowhere to live – he has no real estate in the capital, and he is registered in his mother’s apartment in Novosibirsk.

Photo: depositphotos.com/Jean_Nelson