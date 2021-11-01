Klimkin criticized Ukraine’s statements on Bayraktar drones – Gazeta.Ru

Turkish drones Bayraktar should become a “weapon of victory” in the territory of Donbass, and not a PR tool for the Ukrainian authorities. This opinion was published by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin on his page in Facebook…

“First of all, the drones are ours. Secondly, we will never get weapons from many other countries if we are PR on this. Weapons should be for victory, not PR. And looking at Bayraktar, I do not understand what is technologically such that we would not have done, “said Klimkin.

He stressed that Ukraine “cannot rely on Soviet weapons, but also constantly buy them from others.” Ideally, according to Klimkin, the country needs to start making its own developments.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu statedthat after the weapon is purchased, it belongs to the country that acquired it. In his opinion, Ankara is not to blame for the fact that Kiev used Turkish attack drones in Donbass.

In turn, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressedthat the use of a drone in Donbass does not indicate an offensive by Ukrainian troops against the armed forces of the unrecognized Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and was used “precisely to defend” Ukraine.

About the same statedand Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. According to him, Kiev acted in the interests of self-defense and did not violate anything by using an attack drone in Donbass.