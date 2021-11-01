Kristen Stewart admits wearing Princess Diana’s wedding dress was “creepy”

According to the actress, it was a very difficult day of filming.





In the new film “Spencer” the performer of the leading role had a chance to try on an almost identical copy of the iconic wedding dress of Princess Diana. Many people remember this dress as one of the most luxurious images of the Princess of Wales. It’s hard to imagine that the chance to touch a fashion legend can evoke any feelings other than delight, but this is exactly what happened to Kristen Stewart. “It was a terrible day,” the actress shared. At the same time, the scene in which she wears a wedding dress takes only a few seconds of the total timing.

There is an episode in the film in which the protagonist recalls key moments from her past, including her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. “Despite the fact that I play her at a certain age, according to the plot, Diana is somewhere between 29-30 years old, we still wanted to give an idea of ​​the scale of her life,” Kristen explained. … Recall that the action of the picture covers three holidays in December 1991. Presumably, it was then that the final decision on divorce was made.

Also during the interview, Stewart recalled an episode from the film in which Lady Dee enters the diner to ask for directions, and all visitors will immediately recognize her. According to the actress, she is familiar with such situations. “It’s all so embarrassing,” Kristen explained, “The scene turned out to be rather absurd. While watching, you involuntarily think,“ Lord, you’re Princess Diana. And you just walked into a store that sells fish and chips, what reaction did you count? “