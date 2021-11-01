Kristen Stewart will direct the film “Chronology of Water”. It will be her feature-length directorial debut.

American actress Kristen Stewart, best known for her Twilight saga, Sils Maria, Spencer and Charlie’s Angels, will direct her feature-length debut film. This was reported by the Variety edition.

The painting, titled “Chronology of Water”, will be based on the eponymous book of memoirs by Lydia Yuknavich. Stewart is currently casting actresses for the role of a writer.

“I, in fact, stay ahead of all events in my life and start talking about things before they become really relevant, but this is more relevant than ever,” said the director of the future project.

Stewart admitted that she spent a long time on the development of the picture – “as much as was necessary,” she stressed. “We put everything together and thought about it for a very long time. I’m so excited, ”said the actress.

According to her, the film will be low-budget. Nevertheless, Stewart is still looking for potential investors. “We don’t need much. This is a really small movie. What I would like to play when I was younger, ”she explained.

Stewart herself, most likely, will not appear in the picture. In her opinion, there is simply no role for her in the project. “I think it depends on who plays Lydia. I could play her older sister, but it probably won’t happen, ”Stewart said.

Nevertheless, the filmmaker admitted that she continues to think about how she could appear on the screen in her first major film. So far, these reflections have not led to any conclusion, the actress noted.

On November 5, Pablo Larrain’s film “Spencer”, in which Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana, will be released. The tape will tell about several days during which Lady Dee decided to leave the royal family.