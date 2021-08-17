Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time

Looks like Stormy Webster will soon be an older sister.

Although after participating in the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kylie Jenner is no stranger to sharing the details of her personal life, she prefers to keep silent about the most intimate moments (as is known since the time of the celebrity’s secret pregnancy with Stormi’s daughter). Since the youngest of the clan celebrated her 24th birthday over the weekend, fans are confident that she is hiding another pregnancy.













On her birthday, Jenner shared on Instagram a carousel of pictures in which she was captured in a light green tight-fitting dress and with a glass of sparkling wine in her hands. “Happy 24th birthday,” the celebrity wrote, implying that the new pictures were taken during the celebration. However, attentive fans have guessed that Kylie posted photos from the archive. They compared the birthday girl’s manicure in Stories of Kim Kardashian, where she raised a toast, holding the glass with her hand with a light green jacket, to a new profile picture where Jenner has a soft pink polish.

omg kylie jenner is pregnant again ?? pic.twitter.com/YjJBStTJOn – ѕнαу (@shayararar) August 11, 2021

In addition, subscribers of Kylie Jenner, who literally documents the events of her life on Instagram, found it strange that she did not share the details of the celebration. Her famous sisters, Kim, Courtney, Chloe and Kendall, also abstained from Stories from the party.

Kylie already has a child, 3-year-old Stormy Webster with rapper Travis Scott. They parted shortly after the birth of their daughter, but recently reappeared together on the red carpet, spawning reunion rumors …

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormy Webster at the Annual Parsons Benefit, June 15, 2021

Earlier, Kylie Jenner hinted that she would like to have more children. In 2019, on Travis Scott’s birthday, she wrote in an Instagram post: “It was amazing to see what kind of partner, friend, son and father you have become. You are my best friend and hubby all rolled into one. I love you and so proud. Let’s play the fool again and have a baby. ”

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family did not comment on the rumors about Kylie’s pregnancy. As the events of the past show, if they are destined to be confirmed, then only after the birth of the second child of a celebrity.