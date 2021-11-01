Lavrov accused Ukraine of trying to drag Russia into a military provocation :: Politics :: RBC

Ukraine is trying to create a “provocative situation” in Donbass, Lavrov said. Last week, Kiev used the Bayraktar combat drone in the DPR for the first time. A few days later, WP announced that Russia was allegedly building up troops near the border.

Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / TASS)



The Ukrainian authorities are trying to drag Russia into hostilities in Donbass, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

“Yes, there is an exacerbation. Attempts to create a provocative situation, provoke some kind of response from the militia and, probably, drag Russia into some kind of forceful actions, they are being observed, ”the minister said.

In particular, we are talking about the “mysterious story” that Ukraine used a Bayraktar drone, purchased from Turkey, in Donbass, Lavrov continued.

“The Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that these weapons were used, and the Minister of Defense says that nothing of the kind happened. I think they are now arguing there that it is more profitable for them, to show “coolness” that they have already begun to bomb in a gross, in direct violation of the Minsk agreements, or to say that they still fulfill the Minsk agreements and propose to gather in the “Normandy format” , – he noted.