Lavrov announced NATO’s desire to teach Russia to live | News | News

The North Atlantic Alliance wanted to teach Moscow how to live, using meetings of the NATO-Russia Council for propaganda and pressure. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper on Monday, November 1.

“NATO, when there were still meetings of the NATO-Russia Council with our representatives, only wanted to teach us how to live, each time asking to hold a Council to discuss Ukraine. This was their interest, to intensify propaganda and carry out pressure on Russia, ”he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that “the issue is closed,” and NATO, if necessary, can turn to the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

A day earlier, Lavrov said that NATO is demonstrating unwillingness to engage in dialogue with Moscow. On the same day, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov considered the loss of contacts with the Russian Federation a complete failure of the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance. This is how he reacted to the words of the former supreme commander of NATO forces in Europe, James Stavridis, that the alliance must continue to “beware of the bear,” meaning the Russian Federation.

On October 6, the alliance decided to revoke the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian representative office at the organization. Thus, the number of accreditations available to Russian diplomats at NATO is now 10. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision was not related to specific events. According to him, NATO “has seen an increase in Russian malicious activity for some time now.”

In response, Russia suspended the work of NATO offices in Moscow and the Russian office in the alliance in Brussels. Lavrov on October 18 advised NATO allies to contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium if they “have any urgent matters,” and on October 30, retired US Navy Admiral and former Alliance Commander James Stavridis called Lavrov’s expression “caustic.”

At the same time, on October 30, it became known that the headquarters of the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy and the naval strike forces, as well as the NATO support forces, were beginning operations in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. On the same day, footage appeared as the US Navy destroyer Porter, armed with cruise missiles, crossed the Bosphorus and entered the Black Sea.

According to the Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences (RARAN), Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov, the US and NATO are trying to increase pressure on Russia with their exercises and actions in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. He drew attention to the fact that a more active presence of ships from the countries of the alliance may begin in this region.