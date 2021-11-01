https://ria.ru/20211101/lavrov-1757187467.html
Lavrov criticized Western negotiation culture
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he was disappointed in the Western negotiating and diplomatic culture, because in discussing sensitive international topics, the West either shows helplessness or “cheats.” party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, referring to “constructive ambiguity.” “We say: what ambiguity is there? “, – he emphasized. According to him, Russia reminds that in the conflict in the east of Ukraine only those who are listed in the document are involved, whom the UN Security Council obliged to fulfill what they signed. To this, the Western partners recall Crimea. “We say: firstly, we did not annex Crimea, but responded to the request of the Crimeans, who were under a direct threat of destruction. I remember very well how the leaders of the Right Sector * declared:” We must drive out the Russians from Crimea, because they will never speak, think, or write in Ukrainian “… This is not a figure of speech,” the head of the department said. He recalled the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “If you feel Russian , get out to Russia. “” This is exactly the ideology that Right Sector * proclaimed immediately after the EU-guaranteed settlement document was trampled the next morning by those who signed it together with President Yanukovych on behalf of the opposition, “Lavrov said The minister added that when mentioning this fact, Western partners deny everything. Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated against the background of the situation in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the state. In January 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement in which the Russian Federation is called the “aggressor country”. Russia denies the charges and calls them inadmissible. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not participate in the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in seeing Kiev overcome the political and economic crisis. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
“This is an unclean manner,” he said on the air of Kirill Vyshinsky’s 1/6 program on the Russia 24 channel.
03:16
In Ukraine, they talked about the impending surrender of Zelensky to Putin
“We say: firstly, we did not annex Crimea, but responded to the request of the Crimeans, who were under a direct threat of destruction. they will neither speak, nor think, nor write in Ukrainian “… This is not a figure of speech,” the head of the department said.
He recalled the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “If you feel Russian, go to Russia.”
The minister added that when mentioning this fact, the Western partners deny everything.
12:40
The West is hindering the creation of a polycentric world, Lavrov said
Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated against the background of the situation in Donbass. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs of the state. In January 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement in which the Russian Federation is called the “aggressor country”. Russia denies the charges and calls them inadmissible. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not participate in the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in seeing Kiev overcome the political and economic crisis.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia.