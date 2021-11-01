Lavrov said about the threat of drug trafficking from Afghanistan due to open borders :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Ahmad Halabisaz / AP



The main task for Russia is to prevent the destabilization of its Central Asian allies and the “spill-over” of the terrorist and drug threats from Afghanistan. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

“First of all, this is the need to prevent the destabilization of neighboring countries and the overflow of terrorist and drug threats from Afghanistan, the need to suppress these threats within Afghanistan itself,” he said (quoted by TASS).

According to the minister, the most important thing for Russia after the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan is the stability of its Central Asian allies. “Because we have no border with them, there is a visa-free regime with practically all of them,” he added.

The Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces after the US announced the withdrawal of its military contingent from Afghanistan. On August 15, the Taliban captured the country’s capital, Kabul, and announced the end of the war with government forces. On the same day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.