Lavrov said NATO does not want any interaction with Russia – Politics

ROME, October 31. / TASS /. Russia has no information that NATO is going to establish contacts with Moscow, the alliance does not want any interaction. This was announced to reporters on Sunday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following the results of the G20 summit.

“We have no information about what NATO is going to do. We rely on facts, and the facts are such that NATO does not want any interaction with us,” said the head of the Russian diplomatic NATO sides on the need to establish a dialogue with Moscow.

“She [НАТО] she wished, when we still had representatives there and the Russia-NATO Council was working, only to teach us life, demanding every time: “Let’s gather the Russia-NATO Council and discuss Ukraine.” That was their whole interest in whipping up propaganda and putting pressure on the Russian Federation. That’s it, the question is closed, “Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister also pointed out that if NATO has a reason to appeal to Moscow, they can do it through the Ambassador to Belgium. “We have notified the North Atlantic Alliance that if something happens [вы] you can send signals through this diplomat, “the minister added.

On October 6, NATO announced a reduction in the size of the Russian mission with the organization from 20 to 10 people, eight diplomats had their accreditation revoked, and two more vacancies were abolished. The alliance gave Russian diplomats until the end of October to leave Brussels. On October 18, Lavrov announced that the Russian Federation has been suspending the work of its permanent mission to NATO since the beginning of November after the decision of the North Atlantic Alliance to revoke the accreditation of the staff of the Russian permanent mission. In addition, the activities of the Military Liaison Mission and the NATO Information Office in Moscow will be suspended.