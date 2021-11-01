https://ria.ru/20211101/nato-1757150422.html
Lavrov spoke about NATO’s attempts to teach Russia to live
At the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council, the alliance wanted to teach Moscow how to live, using them for propaganda and pressure, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview to RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
ROME, November 1 – RIA Novosti. At the meetings of the Russia-NATO Council, the alliance wanted to teach Moscow how to live, using them for propaganda and pressure, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper. “NATO, when there were still meetings of the NATO-Russia Council with our representatives, I just wanted to teach us how to live, each time asking to hold a Council to discuss Ukraine. This was their interest, to increase propaganda and pressure on Russia, “Lavrov said. He noted that” the issue is closed, ” Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium. Lavrov previously announced Russia’s retaliatory measures for the expulsion of diplomats to NATO: in addition to suspending the work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, its information bureau is also shutting down. The Russian permanent mission to NATO also suspends work from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium.
