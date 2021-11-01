https://ria.ru/20211101/bazy-1757190677.html

Lavrov spoke about Putin’s warning to Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June, warned the American leader against attempts to create military bases in

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June, warned the American leader against attempts to establish military bases in Central Asia against the backdrop of events in Afghanistan, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov noted that the United States did not make such a proposal only to the Central Asian neighbors of Afghanistan, but also to other countries. “There were such appeals to the Pakistanis, they refused, Uzbekistan publicly stated that their constitution does not provide for such actions with the deployment of military bases on its territory, and the Kyrgyz publicly announced through the president the fact that they do not want this, “Lavrov added.” But knowing the importunity of the Americans, I do not exclude that they will continue to come from different sides with the same topic. The last thing I heard is that they are allegedly already trying to drag out India to provide the Pentagon with some opportunities on Indian territory, “Lavrov said.

