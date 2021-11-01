Lavrov spoke about the differences between the versions of the Ukrainian military about the use of UAVs in Donbass

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Ukrainian military leaders, depending on the goals, make opposite statements about the use of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Donbass.

“And this mysterious story with the Bayraktar drone … The Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declares that these weapons were used, and the Minister of Defense says that nothing like this happened,” he said in Kirill Vyshinsky’s 1/6 program on the TV channel Russia 24″.

According to Lavrov, the military leaders are discussing which option is more profitable for them.

“Show” coolness “that they have already begun to bomb in a gross, direct violation of the Minsk agreements, or say that they still fulfill the Minsk agreements, and offer to gather in the Normandy format,” added the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military had used the Turkish Bayraktar drone for the first time in Donbas.

Later, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the use of a Turkish drone by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass.