Lavrov urged to prevent terrorists from approaching the borders of Russia

It is important for Moscow to prevent the destabilization of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the air of Kirill Vyshinsky’s “1/6” program on … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T06: 20

2021-11-01T06: 20

2021-11-01T07: 07

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. It is important for Moscow to prevent the destabilization of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on the air of Kirill Vyshinsky’s 1/6 program on the Russia 24 TV channel. He stressed that stability in these states is especially important for Russia. We have no border with Central Asian allies, with practically all of them there is a visa-free regime, “Lavrov concluded. In early September, a new, interim government was proclaimed in Afghanistan. It was headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban * rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

