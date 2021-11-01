M.Video announced dividends for 9 months of 2021. Stocks react with growth

What happened

35 RUB per share recommended to pay the M.Video board of directors as dividends for 9 months of 2021.

The total amount of payments may amount to 6.292 billion rubles.

The meeting of shareholders was recommended to approve December 16, 2021 as the closing date of the register for receiving dividends.If you want to receive dividends, then the last day to buy the company’s securities is December 14.

The final decision on the payment of dividends will be made at the meeting of shareholders, which will be held on December 3, 2021.

What does it mean

This means that if you bought M.Video shares today at a price of 589.7 rubles, then the current dividend yield could be about 5.9%.

Dmitry Puchkarev, an expert at BCS Investment World:

The dividend recommendation is in line with the company’s expectations and dividend policy. The news is moderately positive in terms of its impact on quotes, as the decision on dividends was taken for a rather long time, given that these are payments for the first half of the year. The Board’s recommendation should remind market participants of the attractive dividend yield of the shares and stimulate the recovery of securities.

The next dividends are expected at the end of 2021, focusing on the payments of the previous year, at the end of May. Payments are projected close to the levels of the first half of the year, and the dividend yield on the horizon of 12 months may reach 10-12%. The long-term outlook for M.video shares is moderately positive.



