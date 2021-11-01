M.Video shares gained 4% on news of interim dividends :: News :: RBC Investments

The largest Russian retailer of household appliances and electronics will pay interim dividends for nine months in the amount of RUB 35 per share. Dividend payout yield – 5.75%

Photo: RBC Investments



The board of directors of M.Video (parent company of M.Video-Eldorado group) recommended to the extraordinary meeting of shareholders to pay interim dividends for the first nine months of 2021 in the amount of ₽6.292 billion, or ₽35 per share. The company announced this in a press release.

Shares of M.Video reacted to the news by growing by 4% – up to ₽613.3 as of 10:03 Moscow time. By 11:12 Moscow time the growth of securities slowed down to 3.1%, and the price dropped to ₽608. The dividend yield of the payment is 5.75%.

“M Video”

MVID

₽ 606

(+ 2.76%)



The final decision on dividends will be made by the shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on December 3. The last day to buy the company’s securities in order to receive payments is December 14.

According to the dividend policy, M.Video pays dividends twice a year. Retailer directs to

dividends

100% of net profit under IFRS if the ratio of net debt to indicator

EBITDA

does not exceed 2.0x.

We display the date of closing the register of shareholders. To have time to receive dividends on a stock, you must have time to buy it at least 2 trading days before the specified date.



May 18, 2021







38







5.97%











20 november 2020







thirty







4.18%











16 december 2019







33.37







6.12%











June 29, 2016







twenty







6.12%











June 25, 2015







27







12.47%











12 December 2014







25







13.44%





More details

Dividends for 2020 amounted to ₽38 per share. In 2020, the company used to pay out all the net profit received in 2020 (₽4.9 billion), as well as part of retained earnings based on the results of previous years in the amount of ₽1.9 billion. In total, to pay dividends to the shareholders of M.Video sent ₽6.8 billion

M.Video-Eldorado dividends may amount to ₽35.54. Profitability – 5.4%



Analysis of events, “unpacking” of companies, portfolios of top funds – in our YouTube channel



An analytical measure that indicates the amount of profit before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Despite its popularity, the SEC does not consider it part of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



Dividends are the portion of profits or free cash flow (FCF) that a company pays to shareholders. The amount paid depends on the dividend policy. Their frequency is also spelled out there – once a year, every six months or a quarter. There are companies that do not pay dividends, but direct their profits to business development or simply do not have the opportunity due to weak results. Dividend stocks are most often of interest to investors who want to achieve financial independence or ensure a decent standard of living in retirement. With the help of dividends, they create a source of passive income for themselves.

More details

