Macedonian Prime Minister left from the capital – Mir – Kommersant

Local elections in North Macedonia have brought about major political changes in the country. The party of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev suffered a crushing defeat, including losing the post of mayor of Skopje. Due to the loss of his candidate in the capital, Zoran Zaev himself resigned from the posts of head of government and party leader. The locally victorious opposition demands early parliamentary elections. With details – the correspondent of “b” in the Balkans Gennady Sysoev.

According to the preliminary results of the local elections held on Monday night, Prime Minister Zoran Zayev’s ruling Social Democratic Union (SDU) suffered a painful defeat, losing most of the cities and municipalities. The decisive factor was the loss of the ruling party in the capital Skopje, where the current mayor Petre Shilegov yielded to the independent candidate Danela Arsovskaya, who was supported by the opposition moderately nationalist party VMRO-DPMNE. Mrs. Arsovskaya will become the first woman mayor of the capital in the history of independent Macedonia.

On the eve of the second round, Zoran Zaev made a desperate attempt to persuade voters to support the SDSM candidate for mayor in the capital. The prime minister warned that in case of his defeat, he himself will resign. The head of the government kept his word.

“I accept responsibility for the election results. I am resigning both from the post of prime minister and from the post of party leader, ”Zoran Zaev said immediately after the results of the voting became known.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristian Mitskovsky, announcing that his party had won in most cities, demanded early parliamentary elections. However, they will not be carried out automatically. If the current ruling coalition remains, another representative of the SDSM may take the place of Zoran Zayev at the head of the government and the party.

Two years ago, Zoran Zaev had already voluntarily left the post of prime minister. In the fall of 2019, he resigned due to the fact that Brussels did not keep its promise to start negotiations with Skopje on joining the European Union, despite the country’s fulfilling a key condition – reaching an agreement with Athens on a new name for the Macedonian state. True, a few months later, Mr. Zayev returned to the prime minister’s chair – after the victory of the coalition led by his party in early parliamentary elections.

Many regional experts also explain the current failure of Zoran Zaev and his party to a large extent by the EU’s unwillingness to designate the Balkans (and hence North Macedonia) clear prospects for membership in its ranks.

Although the EU Council approved in March last year the start of accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania, this process has not really started. “After everything that Zoran Zaev’s government has done to strengthen the rule of law, achieve interethnic accord and readiness for serious compromises with Greece and Bulgaria, the EU’s unwillingness to expand is sending a bad signal that the European Union is turning away from the Balkans, leaving the region to other forces,” said Kommersant. Serbian political scientist Milivo Beslin. “The cost of this can be high, including for the EU itself.”