Macron accused Australian prime minister of lying over submarine contract

French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him about breaking the submarine contract. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied about breaking a contract to build submarines. Macron and Morrison held their first telephone conversation Thursday since the outbreak of the crisis in relations between the two countries. The French leader then stressed that Canberra should propose concrete actions to redefine relations. According to him, the decision to break the contract with France on submarines undermined trust between the countries. At the same time, Macron noted that he “respects” Australia and the people of the country very much. “Let’s see what he (Morrison – ed.) Does … I just want to say : when you respect someone, you must be sincere and behave in accordance with this value, “Macron stressed, answering the question whether he can now trust the Australian prime minister. The Sydney Morning Herald journalist posted the video on his Twitter, while the Australian prime minister himself said he had not lied and told Macron back in June that the submarines of the French company Naval Group would not meet the country’s needs. “I made it clear that conventional submarines will not be able to meet our strategic interests, and we will have to make decisions based on our national interests,” the newspaper quoted Morrison. In mid-September, Australia entered into a partnership with the UK and the United States in the field of defense and security AUKUS and announced its withdrawal from the agreement on submarines with the French company Naval Group, the volume of which was 56 billion euros. The agreement with France provided for the production of 12 Barracuda-class attack submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia’s decision to break the agreement “a stab in the back.”

