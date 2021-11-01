Macron claims Australian Prime Minister’s lie on submarine contract – Gazeta.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron said he “knows” about the lies of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the termination of the contract for the construction of submarines. Thus, he answered the question of an Australian journalist Beven Shields about the possibility of further confidence in the head of the Australian government, which he set on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“Let’s see what he does. I have great respect for your country. I have a very respectful and friendly attitude towards your people. I just want to say: when you respect someone, you have to be sincere and behave in accordance with this value, ”explained Macron.

He noted that he “does not think” about whether Prime Minister Morrison lied to him. He stressed that he “knows it.”

On September 16, the French edition of La Tribune reported that the Australian authorities had decided to break the “contract of the century” with France for the construction of 12 attack submarines. Australia has signed a contract with the Naval Group for the construction of 12 submarines worth A $ 90 billion ($ 66 billion). This agreement would be the largest defense contract in the country’s history.