Macron spoke about difficult negotiations with Johnson

France does not want to escalate the issue of fishing licenses with Britain, but the ball is on London’s side, said French President Emmanuel Macron. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

PARIS, October 31 – RIA Novosti. France does not want to escalate the issue of fishing licenses with the UK, but the ball is on London’s side, French President Emmanuel Macron said. the G20 summit in Rome. He indicated that some licenses were issued by the UK to French fishermen, and some were not for reasons that are still not clear. “The French government and the European Union began to say that if you remain with this position , retaliatory measures will be introduced. I do not want us to come to retaliatory measures, because this will not bring anything to our fishermen. It is better to find an agreement so that our fishermen can work, “the French leader stressed. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Prime Minister Britain’s Boris Johnson that Britain’s behavior in the AUKUS situation was not that of an ally. “We (with the UK) are allies within the North Atlantic th contract. In this sense, the AUKUS agreement did not show the behavior of an ally … And I told the Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) about this, I think he admitted it, “Macron said at a press conference following the G20 summit in Rome. At his meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday, it was decided that proposals would be made on how to resolve the situation in the near future and what measures can be introduced in the near future. “This, too, I call de-escalation, and this we discussed tete-a-tete (with Johnson – ed.), “the French leader pointed out.” We handed over to Prime Minister Johnson’s team a document confirming this methodology. Now the ball is on their side. If the UK does not take any obvious action, the measures envisaged from November 2 should be introduced, “Macron said. France on Wednesday said it would announce the first sanctions against the UK on November 2 for non-compliance with the agreement regarding licenses for French fishermen. France stated that they consider the UK’s position on issuing licenses to French fishermen absolutely unacceptable and intend to consider the possibility of retaliatory measures. partner. ”According to him, the steps by which Paris threatened are incompatible with the agreement on trade and cooperation, as well as international law. of which 117 licenses were issued vessels from the EU for fishing in territorial waters in the area of ​​6-12 nautical miles. Vessels must be no more than 12 meters in length. The ministry noted that 35 smaller vessels did not provide supporting evidence of fishing in this area. The ministry has issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen after examining 47 applications.

