Macron talks about the last chance for a deal with Britain
French President Emmanuel Macron said that discussions between Paris, London and the European Commission on the issue of fishing licenses will continue on Tuesday
2021-11-01
2021-11-01T23: 25
2021-11-01T23: 25
PARIS, November 1 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said discussions between Paris, London and the European Commission over fishing licenses will continue on Tuesday, Agence France-Presse reported, making it clear that sanctions against the UK will not come into effect on Tuesday from midnight, noting “that sanctions will not be imposed during the negotiations,” the agency notes. “We will see tomorrow at the end of the day if things have changed,” Macron said on the sidelines of the Glasgow climate conference. He stressed that the hours ahead are very important. “I understood that the UK will come back to us with other proposals,” the French president added. The sanctions announced by France against the UK over a dispute over fishing licenses are due to take effect on Tuesday, including retaliatory measures against a ban on British vessels unload their products at French ports.
