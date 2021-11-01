https://ria.ru/20211101/makron-1757218831.html

Macron’s arrival at the Glasgow summit sparks excitement

The arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron to the climate conference in Glasgow caused a stir when he passed the press to the meeting place, RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

in the world

Paris

France

United Kingdom

emmanuelle macron

GLASGO, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron to a climate conference in Glasgow caused a stir as he walked past the press to the meeting venue, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Journalists literally attacked after a meeting the day before with the British Prime Minister. France said it would announce the first sanctions against Britain on November 2 for non-compliance with the agreement regarding licenses for French fishermen. Earlier, the French authorities said that they consider the UK’s position on issuing licenses to French fishermen absolutely unacceptable and intend to consider the possibility of retaliatory measures. and a partner. ” According to him, the steps that Paris threatened are incompatible with the agreement on trade and cooperation, as well as international law. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Monday. that Paris must, within 48 hours, abandon “unfounded” threats against the British fishing industry. At the end of September, the British Ministry of the Environment announced that 1,700 EU vessels were licensed to fish in UK waters, of which 117 were issued to EU vessels for fishing in territorial waters in the area of ​​6-12 nautical miles. Vessels must be no more than 12 meters in length. The ministry noted that 35 smaller vessels did not provide supporting evidence of fishing in this area. The ministry has issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen after examining 47 applications.

worldwide, paris, france, great britain, emmanuel macron