Medvedev spoke about the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic – RT in Russian

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in his article “Six lessons from one pandemic” published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“We entered the fifth phase of the pandemic this spring, and this period continues to this day,” he wrote.

According to Medvedev, at present there is another rise in the incidence rate, which has reached a historical maximum.

The first phase of the pandemic, in his opinion, took place from December 2019 to March 2020, when many countries took the information about the new virus too calmly.

“From … the end of March and … until mid-June 2020, the pandemic entered the next,” acute “phase … The epidemic was reclassified into a pandemic,” writes the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

He clarified that Russia entered the third phase in the summer – at the beginning of autumn 2020, when the “management tools” were optimized.

“The fourth stage of the pandemic, which came in the fall – winter of 2020-2021, was marked by a new increase in the incidence,” Medvedev added.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, COVID-19 will remain with humanity for a long time, but the situation with the disease will soon be brought under control.

Earlier, the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, in an interview with 360, explained how non-working days will help in the fight against COVID-19.