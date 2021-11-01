Memes help to cope with the pandemic – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Scientists from Pennsylvania State University and UC Santa Barbara have found that watching funny pictures helps people cope with the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Gall Mirik, Ph.D., professor at the University of Pennsylvania, along with colleagues from the University of California at Santa Barbara, conducted a study that showed that watching funny pictures about the COVID-19 pandemic makes people easier to relate to what is happening and better cope with stressful situations. “As the pandemic dragged on, I became more interested in how people use social media and, in particular, memes, to think about the pandemic,” she explained.

The study, published in the scientific journal Psychology of Popular Media, was conducted in December 2020. It was attended by about 750 people. The authors of the study first collected hundreds of popular memes and classified them according to three indicators:

whether the picture is a person or an animal;

whether the person or animal was young or old (children and young are usually very sympathetic);

whether the signature was about COVID-19 or not.

Most of the memes were left unchanged, but for some of them scientists have come up with their own signatures related to COVID-19.

A group of participants looked at and rated the humor and attractiveness of each meme, and based on their reactions, the scientists selected for their experiment only those memes that were found to be equally funny and cute. In addition, the researchers measured how often participants were nervous or stressed over the past month before the experiment began.

During the control test, the participants in the experiment were shown three images and just text. At the same time, one part of the people were shown memes dedicated to COVID-19, and the other part – images that have nothing to do with the pandemic.

After that, the scientists asked the participants in the experiment to rate their level of anxiety, or, conversely, positive emotions. The survey found that people who viewed memes with captions related to the COVID-19 topic experienced the least level of stress about the pandemic.

In addition, the researchers found that people who viewed COVID-related memes began to reflect on the content they viewed and became more confident in their ability to cope with the pandemic.

The exception was memes with children and baby animals: they turned out to be so cute and funny that people didn’t care whether the image was associated with a pandemic or not: in most cases, after viewing the image, they simply did not think about the pandemic.

“While the World Health Organization has advised people to avoid viewing too much COVID-19-related content in the interest of their own mental health, our research shows that COVID-19 memes can help people feel more confident about their ability. cope with the pandemic, ”said Jessica Gall Mirik.

“Health advocates or government agencies can benefit from this by using memes as a cheap and easily accessible way to inform the public about stressful events…” says Dr. Mirik. “The positive emotions associated with this type of content can make people feel psychologically safer. and, therefore, it is better to perceive messages related to health threats. “

Kirill Sarkhanyants