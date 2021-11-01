Merkel announced the key role of gas in the energy transition – Gazeta.Ru

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel appreciated the decision of the leaders of the G20 countries to refuse to finance the construction of new coal-fired power plants abroad, reports TASS…

According to her, the transition to other energy sources will now be carried out much faster. “From our point of view, natural gas should, of course, play a central role here,” the FRG leader said.

She added that this transition process will be of great importance for Africa, which will need additional funding, including in the area of ​​natural gas. Merkel praised the outcome of the G20 summit. “I can say that a lot has been achieved,” she added.

Previously reportedthat the leaders of the G20 countries called for all possible measures to limit the growth of global warming at 1.5 ° C. Country leaders reported that the impact of climate change at 1.5 ° C is much less than at 2 ° C, so immediate action is needed to keep 1.5 ° C within affordable.

According to Reuters, the G20 countries have pledged to end international government funding for foreign coal-fired power plants by the end of this year.