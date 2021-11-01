https://ria.ru/20211101/merkel-1757288191.html

Merkel named those responsible for climate change

Merkel named those responsible for climate change – Russia news today

Merkel named those responsible for climate change

Countries with developed industries are primarily responsible for climate change, but the Paris Agreement can be implemented, it is necessary … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T20: 32

2021-11-01T20: 32

2021-11-01T20: 33

in the world

Italy

UN

China

glasgow (city)

Angela Merkel

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757083879_0:195:3230:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_6e13cd8f6555270b76bea82a6bb1ed71.jpg

GLASGO, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Industrialized countries are primarily responsible for climate change, but the Paris Agreement can be implemented, it is necessary to adjust the existing goals towards growth and ensure technically uniform measures at the international level, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “The world, of course, hopes, and I I emphasize that we will move forward with this conference in Glasgow. We are talking about, on the one hand, improved goals. But the next few days will be devoted to technical issues – can we more accurately measure the achievement of our goals and develop uniform measures? that the consequences of climate change are devastating. We must – and I also say: we can – fulfill the Paris Agreement; and not only during this century, but, as we, the G20, said in the middle of this 21st century. ” – said the chancellor at the summit of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Scottish lasgo. “We know that industrialized countries have a special responsibility. Of course, this also applies to the Federal Republic of Germany. This is why we have tightened our climate targets again. We want to reduce 65% of our emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 and achieve climate neutrality by 2045. Funding is essential for the credibility of industrialized countries. Germany and Canada have taken another look at the Delivery Plan. We have to admit that we will not reach $ 100 billion in funding by 2023 – too late, but at least we can. This is an important signal. We are making a significant contribution from the German side and by 2025 we will increase it to 6 billion euros, “the Chancellor added. Among the important international goals in the field of climate protection, Merkel mentioned the protection of forests, the withdrawal of southern Africa from coal energy. She said she was making a “clear call for a CO2 tax” that already exists in the EU, “being introduced in China and should be developed with other (countries) around the world” to “bring our industry and economy to the very best the technological and most efficient path to climate neutrality. ” The session is attended by representatives of about 200 countries, including world leaders, experts and activists. The meeting of world leaders takes place on November 1-2. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

https://ria.ru/20211031/merkel-1757119045.html

Italy

China

glasgow (city)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757083879_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdae258631a59a41c6bf7f7ccc73a61c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, italy, un, china, glasgow (city), angela merkel